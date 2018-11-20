Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Two assists in OT loss to Sabres
Hornqvist picked up two assists in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sabres.
After going six straight games without finding the scoresheet in late October and early November, Hornqvist has come alive with four goals and seven points in his last five contests. The 31-year-old has scored at least 20 goals and 44 points in five straight seasons, and his spot on the top power-play unit for the Pens should easily ensure the sniper reaches those marks again in 2018-19.
