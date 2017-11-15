Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Two points in comeback win

Hornqvist contributed a goal, an assist and five shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win against Buffalo.

Hornqvist got his team on the board with 19 seconds left in the opening frame, cutting the visitors' 2-0 lead in half. While Jack Eichel restored Buffalo's two-goal advantage in the opening minute of the second period, Hornqvist helped Conor Sheary trim the deficit once again less than five minutes later. The Swedish power forward is well on his way to an eighth 20-goal season in nine years with six tallies through 17 games.