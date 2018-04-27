Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Two points in Game 1 comeback
Hornqvist chipped in a goal and an assist in Thursday's 3-2, Game 1 win over Washington.
Hornqvist scored the first of three unanswered Pittsburgh goals 2:59 into the third period. His linemates Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel followed up at the 5:20 and 7:48 marks, respectively, turning a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 advantage. The Swedish power forward seems to have put the upper-body injury that kept him out of Game 4 and Game 5 in the first round behind him.
