Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Two points in Thursday's OT win
Hornqvist scored a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.
He also chipped in three shots, two hits and two PIM. With one game remaining in the regular season for the Pens, Hornqvist is two goals shy of his second career 30-goal campaign, and two points sort of his fifth career 50-point season.
