Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Two points on man advantage

Hornqvist produced a goal and an assist, both on the power play, and added four PIM in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Coyotes.

Hornqvist seemed to be at the center of everything in the contest, as his penalties came after an altercation with Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk. Nonetheless, the Swedish winger is up to three goals, an assist and 13 hits in five games to start the year. He shouldn't see too much of a drop-off in production with Evgeni Malkin (lower body) out, as Hornqvist operates on the first power-play unit.