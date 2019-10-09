Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Unavailable against Anaheim

Hornqvist (lower body) won't play Thursday against the Ducks, NHL.com's Wes Crosby reports.

The Penguins only have 10 healthy forwards on their roster at the moment, so they'll have to turn to their AHL affiliate for reinforcements up front ahead of Thursday's contest. The good news is Hornqvist's injury isn't believed to be overly serious, as he's considered day-to-day, so he could be ready to return as soon as Saturday against the Wild.