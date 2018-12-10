Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Unavailable Monday

Hornqvist (undisclosed) will miss Monday's matchup with the Islanders.

Hornqvist was able to get on the ice Monday, which is a step in the right direction, but the fact that he didn't stay for practice doesn't bode well for his availability against the Blackhawks on Wednesday. With the Swede out of action, Riley Sheahan will get a look on the second line with Evgeni Malkin while Phil Kessel suits up alongside Sidney Crosby.