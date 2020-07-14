Hornqvist was absent for Tuesday's practice session, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Prior to the start of Monday's first practice, the Penguins announced nine players would not be taking part after a potential secondary exposure to an individual who had contact with a person that tested positive for COVID-19 and it appears Hornqvist may be one of those nine players. The statement didn't clarifying when the voluntary quarantine might lift but it should be in time for Pittsburgh's first game versus Montreal on Aug. 1.