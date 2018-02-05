Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Week-to-week due to injury
Coach Mike Sullivan termed Hornqvist week-to-week due to his lower-body malady.
The news effectively rules Hornqvist out for the Penguins' next three outings -- at a minimum -- with no clear timeline to return to action. The winger got tangled up awkwardly in an open ice collison against the Capitals on Friday. While initial reports indicated a short-term absence for the Swede, it appears the diagnosis has not been nearly as positive as expected. Tom Kuhnhackl should see increased ice time in the veteran's stead -- with a call-up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton likely ahead of Tuesday's tilt versus Vegas. Considering the expected length of Hornqvist's recovery, look for Pittsburgh to place him on injured reserve shortly.
