Play

Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Week-to-week due to injury

Coach Mike Sullivan termed Hornqvist week-to-week due to his lower-body malady.

The news effectively rules Hornqvist out for the Penguins' next three outings -- at a minimum -- with no clear timeline to return to action. The winger got tangled up awkwardly in an open ice collison against the Capitals on Friday. While initial reports indicated a short-term absence for the Swede, it appears the diagnosis has not been nearly as positive as expected. Tom Kuhnhackl should see increased ice time in the veteran's stead -- with a call-up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton likely ahead of Tuesday's tilt versus Vegas. Considering the expected length of Hornqvist's recovery, look for Pittsburgh to place him on injured reserve shortly.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories