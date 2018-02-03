Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Will miss at least one game
Hornqvist is believed to have left Friday's game against the Capitals due to a lower-body injury, and the Penguins have already determined that he won't travel to New Jersey for Saturday's road tilt against the Devils, Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Hornqvist was injured upon getting drilled by Brooks Orpik, but not before he potted his 16th goal of the season on the man advantage just 26 seconds into the second period. The Penguins and fantasy owners alike certainly will be hoping this injury doesn't linger, as Hornqvist -- who also has 15 helpers through 49 games -- has been averaging more than three and a half minutes on the power play this campaign.
More News
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Leaves with apparent injury•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Scores twice in win•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Snags goal Sunday•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Racks up two assists in victory•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Expected to play•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Game-time decision Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...