Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Will miss at least one game

Hornqvist is believed to have left Friday's game against the Capitals due to a lower-body injury, and the Penguins have already determined that he won't travel to New Jersey for Saturday's road tilt against the Devils, Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Hornqvist was injured upon getting drilled by Brooks Orpik, but not before he potted his 16th goal of the season on the man advantage just 26 seconds into the second period. The Penguins and fantasy owners alike certainly will be hoping this injury doesn't linger, as Hornqvist -- who also has 15 helpers through 49 games -- has been averaging more than three and a half minutes on the power play this campaign.