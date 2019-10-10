Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Will play Thursday

Hornqvist (lower body) will suit up for Thursday's game against the Ducks.

Hornqvist was limited to just 2:50 of ice time in the previous contest due to injury, but he's ready to roll Thursday as usual after escaping a major issue. He's slotted on the second line alongside Dominik Kahun and Jared McCann.

