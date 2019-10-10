Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Will play Thursday
Hornqvist (lower body) will suit up for Thursday's game against the Ducks.
Hornqvist was limited to just 2:50 of ice time in the previous contest due to injury, but he's ready to roll Thursday as usual after escaping a major issue. He's slotted on the second line alongside Dominik Kahun and Jared McCann.
More News
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Glimmer of hope for Thursday•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Unavailable against Anaheim•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Deemed day-to-day•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Evaluated for LBI•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Exits Tuesday's game•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Lights lamp twice in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.