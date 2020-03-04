Play

Marleau garnered an assist in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Senators.

Marleau finally got on the scoresheet for the Penguins in his fourth game with the club. The veteran currently finds himself filling a top-six role playing with Evgeni Malkin. As long as he remains in that role, the winger should continue to be a top-end fantasy option on a nightly basis.

