Penguins' Patrick Marleau: Earns first point with new club
Marleau garnered an assist in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Senators.
Marleau finally got on the scoresheet for the Penguins in his fourth game with the club. The veteran currently finds himself filling a top-six role playing with Evgeni Malkin. As long as he remains in that role, the winger should continue to be a top-end fantasy option on a nightly basis.
