Marleau was brought in by the Penguins from the Sharks in exchange for a 2020 third-round pick Monday, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports.

The Penguins were expected to be in the market for a depth forward and get the veteran Marleau, who could still factor into a top-six role if needed. The 40-year-old has notched 10 goals and 10 helpers in 58 appearances this season and could miss the 30-point mark for the first time in his NHL career. Still, the move to Pittsburgh will give Marleau one last shot at lifting Lord Stanley's chalice.

