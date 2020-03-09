Penguins' Patrick Marleau: Pots first goal as Penguin
Marleau scored his 11th goal of the season in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Hurricanes.
His 562nd career tally was also his first with Pittsburgh. Marleau continues to fill a top-six role for his new club, but with only two points through seven games, he hasn't exactly made a big impact yet.
