Diliberatore was acquired by Pittsburgh from Vegas along with a 2024 third-round pick on Wednesday in exchange for Teddy Blueger.

Diliberatore has three assists in 22 AHL games with Henderson this season. He's also recorded three helpers in 18 ECHL contests with Savannah in 2022-23. The 22-year-old defenseman hasn't played in the NHL, and will likely remain in the minors for now.