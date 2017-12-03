Kessel scored and posted five shots on net in a 5-1 victory against the Sabres on Saturday night.

Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are heating up, but Kessel has been Pittsburgh's best player through the first two months. Kessel is tied for the team lead with 12 goals and has more multi-point games (eight) than games without a point (seven). The key to his success as been more aggressiveness. Kessel has been reluctant to shoot at times with the Penguins, but this season, he's on pace to eclipse the 300-shot mark for the third time in his career and first time since 2013-14.