Penguins' Phil Kessel: Adds goal in blowout win
Kessel scored and posted five shots on net in a 5-1 victory against the Sabres on Saturday night.
Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are heating up, but Kessel has been Pittsburgh's best player through the first two months. Kessel is tied for the team lead with 12 goals and has more multi-point games (eight) than games without a point (seven). The key to his success as been more aggressiveness. Kessel has been reluctant to shoot at times with the Penguins, but this season, he's on pace to eclipse the 300-shot mark for the third time in his career and first time since 2013-14.
More News
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Huge four-point game•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Returns to scoresheet•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Stretches point streak to five•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Lights lamp for third consecutive game•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Collects three points in 3-1 win•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Has two assists in victory•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...