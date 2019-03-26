Penguins' Phil Kessel: Another multi-point effort
Kessel notched two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.
The veteran winger has been on a roll since late February, piling up three goals and 15 points in the last 16 games. Kessel now needs three points in the Pens' last five games to record his second straight campaign with 80 or more points, and the fourth of his career.
