Penguins' Phil Kessel: Another multi-point showing Tuesday
Kessel scored a goal and added an assist during Tuesday's 5-4 win over Vegas.
The veteran winger missed practice Monday with an illness but showed no ill-effects against the Golden Knights on Tuesday. Kessel now sports a six-game point streak with three goals and eight assists, and the heater has him up to an elite 3.8 points per 60 minutes for the campaign. It's also worth noting that he's just three points shy of Nikita Kucherov in the Art Ross Race.
