Penguins' Phil Kessel: Back at practice

Kessel (illness) returned to practice Tuesday and should be in action against the Golden Knights on Tuesday, Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Kessel -- who hasn't missed a game since the 2009-10 campaign -- was back at it Tuesday after taking a day off. The Madison, Wisconsin native continues to lead the league in power-play points and appears to have gelled nicely with Jake Guentzel and Riley Sheahan on the Pens' third line. The winger will no doubt want to get one past former teammate Marc-Andre Fleury in Tuesday's clash with Vegas.