Penguins' Phil Kessel: Bags two helpers

Kessel picked up a pair of assists in Sunday's 6-5 victory over the Rangers.

Despite a nine-game goal drought, Kessel has continued to produce with seven helpers over that stretch, including three multipoint efforts. Playing alongside Evgeni Malkin on the Pens' second line should help get Kessel out of his goal drought sooner rather than later.

