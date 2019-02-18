Penguins' Phil Kessel: Bags two helpers
Kessel picked up a pair of assists in Sunday's 6-5 victory over the Rangers.
Despite a nine-game goal drought, Kessel has continued to produce with seven helpers over that stretch, including three multipoint efforts. Playing alongside Evgeni Malkin on the Pens' second line should help get Kessel out of his goal drought sooner rather than later.
More News
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Scores goals, assist•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Tallies game-winner•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Posts three points•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Continues to pound home points•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Factors into three scoring plays•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Four points put him on pace for 100•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...