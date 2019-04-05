Penguins' Phil Kessel: Better than a point-per-game
Kessel scored two goals and added an assist Thursday in a 4-1 win over the Red Wings.
One of the goals came at even strength; the rest of the points were on the power play. Kessel has 82 points in 81 games. Last season's 92 points were an outlier. This season's 82 points align with Kessel's best prior to last year. He should be a solid playoff performer for those in postseason pools.
