Penguins' Phil Kessel: Can't find back of net
Kessel's postseason came to a close Monday against Washington in the midst of a eight-game goal drought.
Kessel -- who is known for his ability to snipe pucks into the twine -- failed to register a single goal in Pittsburgh's second-round matchup. Perhaps more concerning for fans and fantasy owners alike, is the fact that the winger managed just nine shots during those six contests. The Madison, Wisconsin native's ironman streak remains intact, as he hasn't missed a regular season game since the 2009-10 campaign when he was with Toronto. The 29-year-old set career-highs in both assists (58) and points (92), along with an impressive 13.0 shooting percentage. While some will continue to question his work ethic, there is no doubt that Kessel can produce on the ice, which means fantasy owners can likely expect another high-scoring 2018-19 season.
