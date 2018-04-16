Penguins' Phil Kessel: Collects assist Sunday
Kessel contributed an assist during a 5-1 victory Sunday during Game 3 against Philadelphia.
Despite Pittsburgh scoring 13 goals over its first three games, this was Kessel's first point of the series, as his line hasn't had success much offensive success at even strength. During the first three games, Philadelphia has been racking up minor penalties resulting in Kessel averaging a whopping 7:25 of power-play time per game, making it relatively surprising he hasn't more of an impact on the statsheet, especially since he led the NHL in the regular season with 42 points on the man advantage. Head coach Mike Sullivan was also experimenting during parts of Game 2 by placing Kessel with Carl Hagelin and Evgeni Malkin, and if Kessel is permanently bumped up to the second line, more five-on-five points would likely be on the way.
