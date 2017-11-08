Kessel registered a goal, two assists, three shots and a plus-2 rating during Tuesday's 3-1 win over Arizona.

A model of consistency this season, Kessel has marked the scoresheet in 13 of 17 games this season for five goals, 19 points and 71 shots. Interestingly, he's also leading the Penguins in scoring. Continue to turn to Kessel confidently in all fantasy settings, and it's definitely worth noting that there is still positive regression ahead of his 7.0 shooting percentage.