Penguins' Phil Kessel: Continues power-play success

Kessel had a goal and an assist -- both on the power play -- while finishing with a minus-1 rating in Tuesday's 5-1 win over Philadelphia.

Kessel's 17th goal of the season opened the scoring just before the halfway point in the second period. All six of his points in the past six games have come with the extra man, but Kessel's been awful at even strength with a minus-8 rating over that stretch to bring his season mark to minus-9.