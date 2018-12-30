Penguins' Phil Kessel: Continues to pound home points

Kessel delivered three assists in a 6-1 win over St. Louis on Saturday night.

Kessel just continues to pound home the points. He has seven points (two goals, five assists) on his current three-game streak. And 43 in 38 games on the season. Sure, he's 31, but his wheels are as fast and his hands as silky as ever.

