Penguins' Phil Kessel: Continues to thrill
Kessel's two assists Saturday in a 6-4 loss to Ottawa extended his current point streak to four games and seven points (two goals, five assists).
The Pens may be in a major slump right now, but Kessel keeps putting up points. And his 23 points in 18 games put him on track for a 100-point season. Phil really is a thrill. He's just that good.
