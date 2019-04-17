Penguins' Phil Kessel: Days in Pittsburgh may be over

Kessel may have played his last game with the Penguins, reports Rob Rossi of The Athletic.

Changes need to be made in Pittsburgh and Sid the Kid and Evgeni Malkin are likely the only untouchables. Matt Murray and Jake Guentzel might be, too. Kessel won two Cups with the flightless birds, scoring 18 goals and 45 points in 49 games those two years. But the last two playoff years, he has managed just 11 points in 15 games. And just two of those were goals. Kessel's contract allows him to submit a list of eight teams where he could be traded. At $8 million a year and 31 years of age, Kessel could be hard to move. But Arizona could be an option because of the Rick Tocchet connection. He's durable and has notched 110 goals and 303 points in 328 regular-season games with the Pens. This offseason should be very interesting.