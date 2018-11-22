Penguins' Phil Kessel: Earns power-play assist

Kessel picked up a helper on the man advantage in Wednesday's 5-1 defeat of Dallas.

With his marker, Kessel extended his point streak to six games during which he has tallied three goals and six assists. Of his 25 points this year, the Madison, Wisconsin native has tallied nine with the man advantage. Despite having set a career-high last season with 92 points, the elite winger is actually on pace to exceed that number this year.