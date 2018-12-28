Penguins' Phil Kessel: Factors into three scoring plays

Kessel rang up two power-play goals and an assist Thursday, contributing heavily in a 5-2 home win over the Red Wings.

This was the 11th multi-point game of the season for the man affectionally known as "Phil the Thrill." He's no longer on pace for 100 points, as was the case earlier in the month, but Kessel's still registered more points (40) than games played (37) to remain squarely in the elite tier of fantasy wingers.