Penguins' Phil Kessel: Fine after late-game injury

Kesse suffered a minor injury during the third period of Friday's game against the Hurricanes, but coach Mike Sullivan indicated Saturday he should be fine for the evening's contest against the Panthers, Jonathan Bombulie of TribLive.com reports.

Kessel busted out of a three-game point drought to the tune of two goals and an assist Friday and appears ready to rumble for Saturday's affair. He will likely remain on the same line alongside Jake Guentzel and Riley Sheahan for the matchup, but could wind up on a line centered by newly-acquired pivot Derick Brassard when he's available.