Penguins' Phil Kessel: Finishes campaign with 92 points
Kessel scored a goal and added a power-play assist during Friday's 4-0 win over Ottawa.
By suiting up Friday, Kessel has now played every game in each of the past eight seasons. His multi-point showing also upped his career-best point total to 92, and he reached the 30-goal plateau for the first time since the 2013-14 campaign. Additionally, his 19 playoff goals over the past two postseasons lead the league, so he projects to be a reliable asset in all playoff settings for the duration of Pittsburgh's quest for its third consecutive Stanley Cup.
