Penguins' Phil Kessel: Fought through injuries all season

Kessel was dealing with a variety of injuries -- none of which will require surgery -- through the entire 2017-18 campaign.

Despite being injured throughout the year, Kessel never missed a single game -- although he was a game-time decision a handful of times. The Madison, Wisconsin native's ironman streak extends all the way back to 2009-10 when he last sat out a contest. Even with the bumps and bruises, the winger set career highs in assists (58), points (92) and power-play points (42). Coach Mike Sullivan went on to say, "It was nothing significant," when pressed for more details regarding the nature of Kessel's injury, per Josh Yohe of The Athletic Pittsburgh. As such, the all-star sniper should be ready to go for 2018-19.