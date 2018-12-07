Penguins' Phil Kessel: Four points put him on pace for 100

Kessel recorded two goals -- one on the power play -- to go with two assists in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Islanders.

Kessel dished out helpers in the first and third periods, sandwiching a middle frame in which he lit the lamp twice. This was Kessel's first multi-point effort since Nov. 17, but he's done a good job returning value in the meantime with points in six of the eight games in between. Offensive outbursts like these helped propel Kessel to a career-high 92 points last season, and he's on pace to break triple digits this season with 33 points through 27 contests.