Penguins' Phil Kessel: Four points put him on pace for 100
Kessel recorded two goals -- one on the power play -- to go with two assists in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Islanders.
Kessel dished out helpers in the first and third periods, sandwiching a middle frame in which he lit the lamp twice. This was Kessel's first multi-point effort since Nov. 17, but he's done a good job returning value in the meantime with points in six of the eight games in between. Offensive outbursts like these helped propel Kessel to a career-high 92 points last season, and he's on pace to break triple digits this season with 33 points through 27 contests.
More News
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Earns power-play assist•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Continues to thrill•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Pots goal, assist•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Posts first multi-point game of November•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Records two points for third straight game•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Pots two in blowout win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...