Penguins' Phil Kessel: Game-time call
Kessel (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's home clash with the Capitals, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.
They call him "Phil the Thrill," but Penguins fans have been holding their collective breath since the megastar left Saturday's game against the Canadiens in the third period. Kessel's notched a career-high 87 points (31 goals, 56 assists) through 79 games, but that total might be lost on some fantasy owners since the Pens feature even bigger names in Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. Still, if you're counting on Kessel, check back around warmups to see if he'll give it a go.
