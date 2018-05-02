Penguins' Phil Kessel: Garners assist
Kessel snagged a helper in Tuesday's Game 3 loss to the Capitals.
While an assist is better than nothing, the fact that Kessel is bogged down in a five-game goalless streak doesn't bode well for the Penguins, who will need significantly more production out of the Madison, Wisconsin native. With Evgeni Malkin healthy, it might be time for coach Mike Sullivan to consider reuniting the two All-Star talents.
