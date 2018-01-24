Penguins' Phil Kessel: Garners helper Tuesday
Kessel notched an assist in Tuesday's matchup with Carolina.
After registering 10 points in five games, Kessel went through a mini slump, as he was pointless in a pair of outings against San Jose and Los Angeles last week. The talented winger is currently being tasked with carrying a line of his own -- rather than playing with Evgeni Malkin or Sidney Crosby -- and seems to be meshing well with speedy winger Jake Guentzel. The veteran Kessel is currently sixth in the league in total points (55), while leading in power-play production (31 points).
