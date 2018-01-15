Penguins' Phil Kessel: Gets 700th NHL point with game winner

Kessel netted the game-winning goal and had an assist Sunday against the Rangers.

With the tally, Kessel has reached the 20-goal mark for the 10th consecutive season. The sniper has been on fire of late, scoring in three straight games and racking up seven points in that span. His goal Sunday was also the 700th point of his NHL career, as the 30-year-old remains one of the most dynamic scorers in the game. With 52 points and 168 shots on goal through 46 games, Kessel is as good as it gets in fantasy.