Penguins' Phil Kessel: Goal drought continues

Kessel notched an assist versus Florida on Tuesday, but saw his goal drought extend to 16 games.

Kessel's inability to find the back of the net hasn't been from a lack of trying, as he registered 38 shots in those 13 contests, including five Tuesday. The Pens will obviously need the elite sniper to start scoring if they are going to make a deep playoff run, but his offensive contributions (11 assists during his slump) do help mitigate the fact that he can't seem to get one over the goal line.