Penguins' Phil Kessel: Grabs three apples

Kessel garnered three assists in Thursday's 6-3 victory over the Wild.

The Penguins' leader in shots on goal put on his dishing hat in this one, grabbing secondary assists on both of Evgeni Malkin's power-play goals and Carl Hagelin's even-strength marker. Kessel is now up to a prolific 58 points in 51 games this season, which includes 37 assists. Given his current total, the Wisconsin native will almost certainly surpass his career-high 47 helpers from last year.