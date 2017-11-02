Penguins' Phil Kessel: Has two assists in victory
Kessel assisted on his team's first and last goal Wednesday in a 3-2 win over Edmonton.
At 11 assists, Kessel ranks seventh in the league in helpers. Playing in Pittsburgh's high-powered offense means that there are plenty of scoring chances to go around, and Kessel is making the most of the teammates around him.
