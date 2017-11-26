Kessel had a huge four-point game Saturday against the Lightning. He scored two goals and set up two others in a 5-2 win.

His point streak now stands at three games and seven points, including three goals. One goal and both helpers came on the power play, a place where Kessel has been particularly prolific (17 of 31 points). Kessel is a renowned sniper, but he's a sorely underrated playmaker. This season, those set-up skills are in the spotlight and he has a remarkable 20 helpers in just 25 games. Enjoy -- he's certainly outperforming his draft position.