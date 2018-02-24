Penguins' Phil Kessel: Kicks slump with three-point night
Kessel scored twice and added an assist during Friday's 6-1 win over Carolina.
After recording just a single assist through his past six games, this was a welcomed rebound from Kessel. He's on pace for the best offensive showing of his career, and his 33 power-play points are already a personal best. Considering his go-to role with the Penguins, and that Pittsburgh is pacing the league in goals per game since the All-Star break, there's no reason to expect Kessel to slow down moving forward.
