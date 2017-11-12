Penguins' Phil Kessel: Lights lamp for third consecutive game
Kessel scored for the third straight game and added a helper in Saturday's shootout loss to Nashville.
Kessel has been an absolute machine this season, firing a whopping 78 shots on goal through 19 contests. After a slow start in the goal-scoring department, Kessel is really starting to find the back of the net with consistency. The sniper is up to seven goals and 22 points through 19 games and has been one of the most reliable fantasy wingers thus far. There's no reason he shouldn't be in your lineup whenever Pittsburgh takes to the ice.
