Kessel scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 10-1 loss to Chicago.

Kessel rebounded after getting blanked by St. Louis in the opener, providing a personal silver lining in an otherwise ugly performance as the defending champs fell to 0-1-1. Production with the extra man is nothing new for Kessel, who recorded a career-high 30 power-play points during last year's 70-point campaign.