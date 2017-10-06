Penguins' Phil Kessel: Lights lamp in blowout loss
Kessel scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 10-1 loss to Chicago.
Kessel rebounded after getting blanked by St. Louis in the opener, providing a personal silver lining in an otherwise ugly performance as the defending champs fell to 0-1-1. Production with the extra man is nothing new for Kessel, who recorded a career-high 30 power-play points during last year's 70-point campaign.
