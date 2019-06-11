Penguins' Phil Kessel: Likely staying in Pittsburgh

Kessel appears to be off the trade block after nixing a trade to Minnesota, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports. According to general manager Jim Rutherford, "I expect Kessel will probably play for Pittsburgh next season"

Rutherford went on to say, "First of all, he's a good player. He's been a good player for us. It's not as if we have to trade him." Good might be a bit of an understatement regarding a player who has racked up 303 points in 328 games for the Penguins, along with another 20 goals and 36 assists in 65 postseason contests that includes two Stanley Cup championships. The problem for the club is Kessel's limited no-trade clause that allows him to name eight teams he could be traded to, which is what the winger used to block the move to Minnesota. With the 31-year-old still in the squad, Pittsburgh's No. 1 power play should continue to pose problems for the rest of the league and he remains capable of hitting the 80-point mark and beyond.