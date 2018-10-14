Penguins' Phil Kessel: Mid-season form already
Kessel recorded a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to Montreal.
Kessel now has four goals and seven points in four games this season. He looks to be in mid-season form already.
