Penguins' Phil Kessel: Nets hat trick Thursday

Kessel scored three goals to go with a plus-3 rating and four shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Kessel failed to light the lamp in his first two appearances of the season, but he made up for that and more with a hat trick by the end of the second period. He's playing above a point-per-game pace with three goals and two assists through three contests, and the veteran forward is more than capable of sustaining such a pace after finishing with 92 points in 82 contests last season.