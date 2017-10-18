Penguins' Phil Kessel: Notches three points in overtime win
Kessel scored a goal and added two assists (one on the power play) during Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win against the Rangers.
It's encouraging to see Kessel find the back of the net, as this was just his second goal of the campaign. The go-to winger has two tallies and seven points through the first seven games of the season, and he's remained a high-volume shooter with 29 shots. Kessel might not overwhelm, but he hasn't missed a game in eight seasons, is a staple on the No. 1 power-play unit and projects to flirt with another 70-point game campaign. There's a lot to be said for his reliability.
