Kessel scored a goal and added two assists (one on the power play) during Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win against the Rangers.

It's encouraging to see Kessel find the back of the net, as this was just his second goal of the campaign. The go-to winger has two tallies and seven points through the first seven games of the season, and he's remained a high-volume shooter with 29 shots. Kessel might not overwhelm, but he hasn't missed a game in eight seasons, is a staple on the No. 1 power-play unit and projects to flirt with another 70-point game campaign. There's a lot to be said for his reliability.