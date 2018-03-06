Penguins' Phil Kessel: Notches two helpers against Flames

Kessel recorded two assists and three shots during Monday's 4-3 overtime win against Calgary.

This was Kessel's third consecutive multi-point showing and his fourth through his past six outings. The recent heater has him up to 27 goals and 49 assists through 67 games for the year, and he's currently in line to post the highest point total of his career. Additionally, he's all but guaranteed to post his first 30-goal campaign since the 2013-14 campaign.